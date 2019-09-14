Low-wage workers to discuss strategies at summit in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — More than 100 low-wage workers plan to meet in North Carolina to develop strategies to help working people in the state and across the South.

The group called NC Raise Up/Fight for $15 and a Union says in a news release that the Worker Power Summit will be held Saturday at Duke Methodist Church in Durham. The keynote speaker is Marybe McMillan, president of the state AFL-CIO.

The summit is part of NC Raise Up’s seven-year effort to organize and unite low-wage workers. The effort began with fast-food workers and now includes other low-wage workers.

The summit includes a workshop examining connections between poverty wages, current social conditions and the history of union suppression in the South.

