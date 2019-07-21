UPDATE: Water pressure problems fixed in parts of Craven County

UPDATE: County Commissioner Jason Jones says crews have restarted the water pumps manually in western and northwestern Craven County.

Jones says the lines are currently building water pressure back up.

As far as he knows, everyone should have normal water pressure.

______________________________________________________

PREVIOUS: There are currently water pressure problems in western and northwestern Craven County.

County Commissioner Jason Jones posted on Facebook Sunday saying that crews are checking into the problem.

Jones says some residents have low pressure and some have no water pressure.

He says this has never really happened to the counties water system before.

We will update this story when we learn more.