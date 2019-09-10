Lowering of US, NC flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in Tribute to Patriot Day

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This day honors the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are welcome to fly the flag at half-staff for the same duration of time.