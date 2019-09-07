Lowe’s commits $1 million to support Dorian relief, recovery

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Lowe’s has committed $1 million to support disaster relief efforts for associates, customers, and communities in direct response to Hurricane Dorian’s impact along the U.S. coast and the Bahamas.

Lowe’s will continue to work closely with nonprofit partners and government agencies to determine immediate and long-term support needed by local communities.

To support customers and communities as they prepared for the storm and in the clean-up and recovery that follows, the Lowe’s Emergency Command Center has expedited more than 6,000 truckloads of needed supplies, including generators, bottled water, sand, plywood, chainsaws, trash bags, gas cans, and tarps.

“Lowe’s is committed to helping our associates, customers and the communities we serve to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Dorian,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president, and CEO. Beyond our financial commitment, Lowe’s will help communities recover with product donations and volunteer support alongside our nonprofit partners for weeks and months to come.”

Lowe’s will work with the American Red Cross, the Bahamas Red Cross, and additional disaster relief partners to help communities impacted by the storm.

Additionally, associates from Lowe’s stores in Charlotte, Atlanta, Richmond, and other locations are deploying Sunday to areas most affected by Hurricane Dorian.

These emergency relief teams provide additional customer support and give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families.

Lowe’s will further support affected associates by doubling the company’s match to the Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance in times of crisis.

For more information on Lowe’s hurricane response efforts, visit the company’s Open House newsroom.