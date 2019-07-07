Lumberton man drowns in private pond, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drowned in a private pond in Robeson County on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported just before 6:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of Kenric Road in Lumberton, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were able to locate and recover the body of the victim after searching the pond for about an hour, the news release said.

The victim was identified as Michael Hunt, 55, of Lumberton, deputies said.



“At this point of the investigation, alcohol appears to have been involved in the death of Hunt,” the news release said.

Lumberton Rescue, Deep Branch Fire and Rescue, Rowland Rescue and Raft Swamp Fire Department assisted in the operations Saturday, according to the news release.