PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.25 million to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Boys & Girls Clubs, the tribe announced Wednesday afternoon.

The donation is earmarked to benefit seven of the tribe’s clubs and will be used over three years. The tribe plans to use some of the funds to buy a new bus and van in order to take children on field trips.

The donation is part of $281 million the billionaire has donated to Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

Scott has donated billions to charities since her split from Bezos. She received $38 billion in the settlement, and has vowed to donate at least half of her fortune to charity.

“We are very thankful for this gift from MacKenzie Scott, which will directly benefit the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lumbee Tribe,” Tribal Chairman John Lowery said in the announcement.