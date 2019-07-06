Macy’s closed indefinitely after fire ‘intentionally set’ at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sources said Saturday that the Macy’s at Crabtree Valley Mall would be closed until further notice after a fire was set in a dressing room Friday afternoon, damaging 25% of the building.

The incident happened just before 5:40 p.m. inside the Macy’s anchor store, according to Crabtree Valley Mall spokesman Brian Asbill.

Asbill said “a small fire” broke out that caused the sprinkler system to deploy.

The fire’s cause was “incendiary,” which fire officials later explained meant the blaze “was intentionally set.”

Ian Toms, a Raleigh fire division chief, did not provide any further information about the specific cause of the fire.

Raleigh fire officials said the blaze broke out in the upstairs men’s fitting room.

The sprinkler system then extinguished the fire, Asbill said.

Officials said 35 firefighters responded to the incident. No one was injured.

Friday evening, crews were cleaning up merchandise damaged by water, Asbill said.