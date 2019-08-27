Man accused of exposing himself to several customers in KDH Dollar Tree

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to several customers at a Dollar Tree store in Kill Devil Hills.

The town’s police department posted on its Facebook page about an alleged incident that happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The man, seen in surveillance photos, appeared to be driving a Toyota Tundra with a hitch-mounted cargo carrier, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department or the Crime Line.

