Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Mount Olive man has been arrested after deputies investigated an alleged sexual assault involving a 6-year-old girl.

On August 14 the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began investigating an alleged sexual assault involving Benito Miranda Yanez Jr., 27, of Mount Olive, and a 6-year-old girl.

As a result of the investigation, Miranda-Yanez was arrested and charged with one count first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted in the investigation.

He received a $520,000 bond.

