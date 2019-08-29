Man arrested after allegedly stealing cell phone from person during argument

(WNCT) A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a cell phone from an individual during an argument.

On Monday around 12:15 am Investigator T. Antunez and Officer P. Pierce responded to the 400 block of Pike Street about a larceny.

During the investigation, Officer P. Pierce it was discovered that Daquon Rausheem Whitaker, 25, of Enfield had allegedly taken the victim’s cell phone during an argument and refused to let the victim drive away from the residence.

Officer Pierce obtained warrants on Whitaker for larceny from a person and false imprisonment.

Officers were not able to locate Whitaker after searching for him that morning.

On Wednesday around 12:49 pm Officer P. Pierce and Captain C. Hasty located Whitaker at his residence.

Whitaker was given a $2,000 bond.