Man arrested after burglary report in Kinston business

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he tried to gain entry into an occupied business in Kinston.

On September 24, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress at 1599 Highway 11/55 in Kinston where a suspect tried to gain entry into an occupied business at night.

The owner of the business was present and heard the suspect trying to enter his property.

Deputies said the suspect fled once he realized the victim was present.

Deputies searched the area and located the described suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as Aaron D. Wells of Deep Run.

Wells was arrested and charged with felony attempted first-degree burglary, felony break and enter of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

He received a $25,000 bond and was sent to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center.