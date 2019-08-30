Man arrested after getting caught breaking into Cove City business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies have arrested a man after being caught breaking into a business in Cove City early Thursday morning.

On Thursday around 4:00 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were patrolling the Cove City community when deputies said they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at Cove City Fertilizer on Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies observed a broken window and conducted a search of the business.

Deputies said they located Geoffrey Whaley, 32, of Cove City hiding inside the business.

Whaley was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, and felony possession of burglary tools.