Man arrested after investigation into possible weapons crime in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies conducted an investigation into a possible weapons crime in Pitt County.

On Wednesday evening, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was investigating information regarding a possible weapons crime.

At 6:18 P.M. a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Spring Forrest Road in Greenville.

A male suspect wearing a black ski mask fled from the vehicle on foot, deputies said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit with the assistance of K9 Keno took chase and captured the suspect a short distance from the scene of the stop.

There were no injuries.

K9 Keno performed an article search of the chase area and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that had been tossed by the suspect into a bush during flight.

Anthony L. Mason, 24, of Kinston, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Mason was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.