Man arrested after vehicle break-in in Aberdeen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a vehicle break-in reported in Aberdeen.

On October 16, the Goldsboro Police Department was notified by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and larceny had occurred on South Pinehurst Street in Aberdeen.

Property from that incident was discovered to have been sold at Boulevard Pawn in Goldsboro on May 8.

On Wednesday, after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a suspect was developed and warrants were secured on Jonathan Vera of Seven Springs for obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

On Friday Vera was arrested and served on the outstanding warrants by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office while he was in the custody of the Wayne County Jail on charges relating to the breaking and entering that occurred in Carteret County.

Vera was given a $2,000 bond.