Man arrested, charged with murder after 2 killed in shooting near North Carolina A&T State University campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after two people were shot and killed near North Carolina A&T State University, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Phillip Antoine Stethon Womack, 37, of Greensboro, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is currently in the Guilford County jail.

Dispatch said they received a call at 6:24 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting with at least one victim.

Greensboro police responded to the scene on the 400 block of North Dudley Street.

The victims, 34-year-old Rodney Letroy Stout, of Greensboro, and 34-year-old Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, of Greensboro, both died of their injuries.

Police say they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

At 7:15 a.m., the university sent out an Aggie Alert, notifying the public that shots were fired near campus at Dudley Street and Salem Street.

“Stay behind closed and locked doors until further notice,” the university said.