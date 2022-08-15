BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an Armed Robbery at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road in Buncombe County on July 24.

Gary was charged with the following:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

second-degree kidnapping

safecracking

assault on a female

assault by pointing a gun

He is currently being held in the Polk County Detention Center.