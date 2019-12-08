Man arrested following stolen ambulance, high-speed chase in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 8) — An ambulance was stolen in Guilford County from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital Saturday evening, police say.

Daniel Williams, 25, is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance then leading highway patrol officials on a chase.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.

He was placed under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

assault inflict serious injury to LEO, probation, etc.

felony larceny of motor vehicle

possessing stolen goods

vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury

resist, delay, obstruct public officer

aggressive driving

felony hit-and-run

speed to elude arrest

interstate-drive over center

speeding

one-way traffic

failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light

failure to stop for siren

driving while license revoked violation limited driving privilege

careless and reckless driving

The ambulance was recovered by Guilford County deputies, officers and troopers near Holden Road and Business 85 around 7:45 p.m.

There were no employees or patients onboard the ambulance during the incident.