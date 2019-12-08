Man arrested following stolen ambulance, high-speed chase in Greensboro

Live Now
GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 8) — An ambulance was stolen in Guilford County from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital Saturday evening, police say.

Daniel Williams, 25, is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance then leading highway patrol officials on a chase.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.

He was placed under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:

  • assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • assault inflict serious injury to LEO, probation, etc.
  • felony larceny of motor vehicle
  • possessing stolen goods
  • vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury
  • resist, delay, obstruct public officer
  • aggressive driving
  • felony hit-and-run
  • speed to elude arrest
  • interstate-drive over center
  • speeding
  • one-way traffic
  • failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light
  • failure to stop for siren
  • driving while license revoked violation limited driving privilege
  • careless and reckless driving

The ambulance was recovered by Guilford County deputies, officers and troopers near Holden Road and Business 85 around 7:45 p.m.

There were no employees or patients onboard the ambulance during the incident.

