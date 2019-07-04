Man arrested for illegally dumping raw sewage in Onslow County

A man has been arrested for illegally dumping raw sewage in the Burton Park Industrial area, deputies said.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to KB Hurst Court in Burton Park for a report that someone was pumping raw sewage into an inoperable sewer line on June 30.

Deputies said the complainant, an employee of ONWASA, saw a septic truck from the Roy Heath Septic Service enter into Burton Park.

ONWASA had received numerous complaints of raw sewage being dumped in the area, so he began videoing the driver of the truck dumping sewage into the inoperable sewer line.

The driver of the truck, Kristopher Parker Heath, 47, of Pink Hill, confronted the complainant, taking his cell phone from him, deputies said.

After Heath left the area, the complainant searched for and found his phone, and allowed deputies to view the video of the violation.

Heath was charged with felony common law robbery, felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault on a government official and misdemeanor communicating threats.

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $6,000 bond.

More charges are expected.