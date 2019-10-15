Man arrested for taking items from his employer, pawning them

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An Onslow County man has been arrested for taking items from his employer and pawning them.

On August 30, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Onslow Paving and Grading in Jacksonville for a report of theft by an employee.

Investigation revealed that Lawton Wayne Howard, 45, of Deep Run, had been taking items from other employees at various job sites.

Howard would then take the items and pawn them at various pawn shops outside of Onslow County.

Some of the items could not be returned to the owner, as they had already been sold.

Howard was arrested on September 27.

He was charged with seven counts of larceny by employee.

Howard was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.