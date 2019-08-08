Man arrested for theft of military property, U.S. Attorney say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for the theft of military property, U.S. Attorney said.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., said that Bryan Allen faces federal charges of theft of government property.

Allen was named in an indictment filed on Tuesday charging him with theft of military property and conspiracy to steal such property and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

The indictment charges that Allen used his position as property book officer for the 4th Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg to decrease the number of items shown in the possession of specific companies, which reduced the number of those items expected to be located in a physical inventory of those items.

In a two and a half year period from December 2016 through June 20, 2018, it is alleged that Allen stole more than $2 million of military property.

The stolen property included 43 enhanced night vision goggles, a U.S. military sensitive item made to military specifications, which require “demilitarization” and disposal/destruction in accordance with Department of Defense policies.

If convicted, Allen would face up to a maximum term of 19 years in prison, a $250,000 fine as to each of the four counts, and a term of up to three

years supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations.

Investigation of the case is being conducted by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division, and the Department of Homeland Security, Investigations.