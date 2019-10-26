Live Now
Man arrested in Asheboro in connection with woman’s murder at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 46-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder Friday in Asheboro after a woman was found dead at a Fayetteville motel on Wednesday, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Phillip Jerome Little.

Phillip Jerome Little was taken into custody without incident. He was in possession of the dark blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was last seen operating, the release said.

On Wednesday around 4:34 p.m., officers responded to the Travel Inn along the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard to find 26-year-old Meoshia Corbett dead inside one of the rooms.

Police announced later Wednesday night that Little was charged with murder in the case.

Corbett’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, police said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

