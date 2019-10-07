Man arrested in Elizabeth City after assaulting someone with gun

A man has been arrested in Elizabeth City after police say he assaulted someone with a gun.

On Sunday, around 4:46p.m., officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Harbor Bay Drive in reference to a report of a subject that was shot.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that the victim had not been shot, but instead was struck in the face with a handgun.

The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested and charged Jaqual Deshae McCullen, 28 years of age, with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, (2) counts of Damage to Property, Discharge Firearm in City Limits and Assault on a Female.

McCullen was processed, brought before the magistrate, given a no bond and transported to Albemarle District jail.

There is no other information to report at this time.