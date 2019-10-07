Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Man arrested in Elizabeth City after assaulting someone with gun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1523807047023.jpg-842137442-842137442-842137442.jpg

A man has been arrested in Elizabeth City after police say he assaulted someone with a gun.

On Sunday, around 4:46p.m., officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Harbor Bay Drive in reference to a report of a subject that was shot.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that the victim had not been shot, but instead was struck in the face with a handgun.

The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested and charged Jaqual Deshae McCullen, 28 years of age, with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, (2) counts of Damage to Property, Discharge Firearm in City Limits and Assault on a Female.

McCullen was processed, brought before the magistrate, given a no bond and transported to Albemarle District jail.

There is no other information to report at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV