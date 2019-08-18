Man arrested in Wayne Co. on drug charges

A man has been arrested on drug charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

On Satuday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was patrolling the North West area of Wayne County.

While patrolling, members received a complaint from a citizen of an individual riding a bicycle whom had become a nuisance to the community and felt there were narcotics related to the individual.

Deputies were familiar with the described suspect from previous narcotic complaints, so Deputies patrolled the area in attempt to locate Christopher A. Stocks.

Deputies located Stocks and during the encounter, Stocks admitted to having suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him.

Stocks was detained and during the probable cause person search, suspected Methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe were discovered.

The items were seized from the pocket Stocks admitted to having the contraband within and Stocks was arrested for the items.

Stocks then transported to the Wayne County Magistrates Office for processing. Stocks was then placed in the care of the Wayne County Detention Center and booked under a $4,000 bond.