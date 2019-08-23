Man arrested on drug charges after investigation in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Washington man has been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Beaufort County.

On August 2, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Phillippi Gorham, 42, of Washington.

Gorham was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, trafficking in cocaine (crack), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gorham’s arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases of crack cocaine from him.

Investigators served an arrest warrant on Gorham and conducted a search of him and his vehicle.

Investigators said they found approximately 33.5 grams of crack cocaine hidden in Gorham’s pants, approximately 55 grams of marijuana and $1,116.

Gorham was sent to the Beaufort County Detention under a $75,000 bond.