Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop in Enfield.

On October 19 around 5:00 am, Enfield Police Department Officer P. Pierce was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed coming into the town.

Officer P. Pierce stopped the car for a speeding violation and came into contact with Emanuelle Deshon Blackmon, 20, of Rocky Mount.

During the traffic stop, Blackmon gave Officer P. Pierce a false name.

Officer P. Pierce smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, during the search of the car narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Blackmon also had two outstanding warrants related to gun charges with the Rocky Mount Police Department, officials said.

Officer Pierce arrested Blackmon on the following charges: possession of schedule I (ecstasy), resist public officer, speeding, and driving with no operator license.

He was given a $2,000 bond with a court date of November 6 in Halifax County and was given a $10,000 bond with a court date of November 5 at Nash County.