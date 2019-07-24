Man arrested on several charges after pointing gun at officer during chase

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several charges after deputies said he pointed a firearm at an officer during a chase in Duplin County.

On Monday. the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations.

Deputies said the vehicle was being driven by George Zapata, 51, of Pink Hill.

According to a press release, after a short verbal confrontation with law enforcement, the vehicle sped away from the traffic stop.

Deputies a vehicle pursuit occurred during which Zapata displayed a firearm and pointed it at the pursuing officer.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Old N.C. 24 and Wagon Ford Road.

Zapata exited the vehicle still displaying the firearm and ran from the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said that Zapata stole a vehicle driving it to the woods and attempted to break into another vehicle.

Zapata was apprehended crawling through a field behind a residence on Highway 24 while still in the possession of the firearm as well as approximately six grams of methamphetamine, deputies said.

A search of the vehicle revealed an additional 28 grams of methamphetamine along with numerous drug paraphernalia items, marijuana and $1,550.

Zapata was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, maintain a place to keep controlled substances, felony flee to elude arrest, possess controlled substances in jail, manufacture schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possess marijuana paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon, possess drug paraphernalia, fail to heed blue light or siren, aggressive driving, fail to maintain lane control, no operators license, and unsafe passing on a yellow line.

He was sent to the Duplin County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Deputies said Zapata is an “illegal alien” who had re-entered the country after he was previously deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He has been charged by ICE for illegally re-entering the country, deputies said.