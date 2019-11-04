Man charged after altering/removing serial number on firearm

Live Now
(WNCT) A man has been charged after officials said they found a firearm with the serial number altered/removed inside a residence during a probation compliance check in the Oriental community.

On November 3, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Probation and Parole Office with a probation compliance check in the Oriental community.

During the compliance check, a firearm with the serial number altered/removed was located inside the residence, officials said.

As a result of the search, Antonio Rashon Quarles, 31, of Oriental, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an altered/ removed serial number.

Quarles is currently on post-release supervision for a 2015 conviction of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.  

Quarles received a $50,000 bond.

