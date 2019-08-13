Man charged for stealing from Kitty Hawk AT&T store

Onslow County Schools are getting ready for the start of the school year by providing new teachers with a 3 day training course.

“The things that were going to focus on this year that are top priority when we developed our local school budget with our school board....of course from a general standpoint looking at the district as a whole over 27,000 students we certainly want to make safety and security our top priority, our second is mental health and our third is going to be working with our students in terms of mathematics.” Barry Collins, Superintendent