Man charged in connection to 2015 Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a driver dead and a passenger injured in Goldsboro in 2015.

On August 8, 2015, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Royal Avenue and North Herman Street.

Upon the arrival of officers, a vehicle was discovered on the railroad tracks just east of the intersection.

The vehicle had crashed into the railroad tracks and came to rest on top of the tracks.

Officers checked on the passengers in the vehicle and located two black males that were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead by Wayne County EMS and the passenger was transported to Wayne UNC for treatment.

The driver was later identified as Tyron Kasheem Jones and the passenger as Robert Lee Cole, both from Goldsboro.

Cole was transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

He was eventually upgraded from critical to “good” condition.

He was later released from Vidant.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed control over the investigation.

As a result of the continued investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the ATF Violent Crimes Task Force, a suspect was developed.

On September 20, a warrant for arrest was secured on Dwayne Lee Hardy of Goldsboro for 1st-degree murder and attempted 1st-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Hardy’s warrant was served at the Wayne County Detention Center where he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Hardy received no bond in regard to his charges.