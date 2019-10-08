Man charged in connection to New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on May 12 in New Bern.

On Tuesday, the New Bern Police Department arrested Pah Ket, 18, of New Bern, in reference to an unreported shooting, which occurred on May 12 in the 1700 block of Simmons Street.

According to police, knowledge of the shooting was uncovered during diligent investigative efforts in an unrelated case.

As a result, Pah Ket was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries and discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle inflicting serious injuries.

He was sent to the Craven County Jail under a $500,000 bond with a first court appearance on Wednesday in Craven County District Court.