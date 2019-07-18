Man charged with 1st-degree kidnapping after armed robbery in Dudley

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on first-degree kidnapping charges after deputies responded to an armed robbery in Dudley.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery in the area of North Running Deer Circle in Dudley on Tuesday around 4 a.m.

According to deputies, an individual was discovered in the area suffering from a head injury.

The head injury consisted of a serious laceration, deputies said.

The victim was transported to Wayne UNC for treatment.

During an investigation, 21-year-old Bishop Ballard was identified as the suspect.

A search warrant was executed on the Ballard’s home on Wednesday and he was present at the time.

Evidence of the crime was located in the home and the Ballard was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

Ballard was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Annex for questioning and then carried before the magistrate and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was sent to the Wayne County Jail under a $2,250,000 bond.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.