GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested last week in connection to an arson investigation in McLeansville, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Feb. 24, deputies responded to a home on Hicone Road in McLeansville when they were told about a house fire.

Detectives investigated the fire with the Guilford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

On March 30, detectives arrested Arthur Sylvester Chapman and charged him with first-degree arson.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond that was raised to $100,000 after his first appearance in front of a judge and is now in the Guilford County Detention Center.

Anyone with information can call Detective D. Duncan at (336) 641-5968 or the Guilford

County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Media inquiries should be directed to Public

Information Officer Bria Evans at (336) 641-2752.