Man charged with attempting to rob couple at gunpoint in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY (WAVY) — A 20-year-old was charged Monday night in connection with an armed robbery in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police said in a news release the robbery happened in the 700 block of Morgan Street on Monday.

Police said the suspect — later identified as Brandon Boyd — approached a couple while they were sitting on their front porch and asked for change for a $100 bill. He then pointed a firearm at the couple and demanded money.

Officers later found Boyd at Charles Creek Park, tossing items in the water as they approached.

Boyd was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery, assault by pointing a gun, obtain property by false pretense, simple possession of marijuana and possession of counterfeit instruments.

Police said Elizabeth City detectives and a dive team with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office when to the park and searched for the weapon Boyd allegedly used in the robbery.

Boyd is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail on a $50,000 bond.