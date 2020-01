GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities believe a man was speeding when he crashed into a house early Sunday morning.

The car crashed into a home in the area of Broughton Street and Garner Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old Saul Elijah Hernandez, got out of his vehicle and walked into the home after the crash.

Hernandez was given a breathalyzer test and arrested. He has been charged with DWI and breaking and entering.