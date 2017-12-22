Man charged with murder in Jacksonville nightclub shooting to appear in court Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Jacksonville man charged in a fatal shooting at a nightclub will appear in court Wednesday.

According to District Attorney Ernie Lee, Jyree Noel will be in Onslow Superior Court during morning hours.

He is charged with murder.

This is a bond hearing, officials said.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

PREVIOUS:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a nightclub early Friday morning.

Jyree Dominic Noel, 32, was charged with an open count of murder. He was also charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting a public officer, assault on a government employee, damaging criminal evidence, possessing marijuana, trafficking cocaine and first-degree kidnapping.

Jacksonville police responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:57 a.m. at the Cave Lounge on Richlands Highway.

Officers found Tyrone Lamont Bailey, 39, of Jacksonville suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by police led to Noel’s arrest, and consultation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office led to the additional charges.

Noel was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (910) 938-3273.