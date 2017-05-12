Jury convicts man of murder of pregnant woman, unborn child in Plymouth in 2017

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) According to District Attorney Seth Edwards, a Washington County jury today convicted Robert La’Shaun Holley of the first-degree murder of Kendra Norman as well as a separate offense of murder of Norman’s unborn child.

Superior court Judge Walter Godwin sentenced Holley to consecutive sentences of life without the possibility of parole.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that on May 7, 2017, Kendra Norman and her one-year-old son were living with Holley’s parents on 4th Street in Plymouth.

Norman, who was 27 at the time, was no longer welcome in-home, and Holley’s father told her she had to move out that day.

Around 10:25 p.m. that same night, Norman and her child still remained in the home.

An eyewitness inside the home testified that at that time, Robert La’Shaun Holley entered his parents’ house with a handgun and argued with Norman, telling her to leave his parents’ home.

Norman replied she was not going anywhere, at which time Holley shot her in her left chest area, killing her.

Norman’s unborn child, which the medical examiner estimated at 10-11 weeks, died as a result.

The defendant took the stand in his own defense and claimed at the time of the murder he had just completed two drug deals and had traveled to Edenton to purchase more drugs to sell.

According to Edwards, the State presented cellular telephone records showing Holley to have been in the Plymouth area at the time of the murder, and immediately after the murder traveling towards Williamston, then Washington, Grimesland, and Greenville.

A text message from Holley’s brother to the defendant stated, “Call me do not get a room in your name.”

The defendant’s parents, who were also in the home at the time of the shooting, testified they heard gunshots but did not see who shot Norman.

PREVIOUS:

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The man charged with the murder of a pregnant mother of four appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

32-year-old Robert La’Shaun Holley is accused of killing 27-year-old Kendra Norman in a Plymouth home.

Officers arrested him around 7:45 p.m. May 11. He’s charged with first-degree murder and was placed in the Washington County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 secure bond. Holley is also charged with the felony murder of an unborn child.

According to the SBI, Norman was found fatally shot at the 300 block of E. Fourth Street shortly after 10 p.m. on May 7.

Police say Holley was the uncle to one of Norman’s four children.

Norman lived with Rosa Holley, the grandmother to one of her four children. She had another one on the way.

“I was good being a grandmother; having her back,” said Holley. “But you know there’s nothing like your mother and father.”

Holley described Norman as an “outgoing person that truly loved her children.”

Holley said she was inside the home with her husband and Norman when she heard a cry for help and that was the last time she heard Norman’s voice.

“I hear somebody say, “Ms. Rose, Ms. Rose,’ after I heard two shots,” Holley said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Plymouth police with a homicide investigation.