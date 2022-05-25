GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Seven Springs man who once lived in Grimesland was charged with multiple sex crimes Tuesday after Pitt County and Wayne County detectives executed a search warrant on his house.

Steven Albert Khouri, 52, was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and remains in custody under a $1 million secured bond. He is charged with two counts of first degree statutory rape, first degree statutory sex offense and first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of sex offenses against a minor beginning in 2019, according to a press release. The investigation showed that Khouri engaged in sexual acts with a minor under the age of 13. Khouri recorded those acts, according to the release.

On Tuesday detectives executed the search warrant on Jerusalem Church Road in the Seven Springs area of Wayne County. Multiple electronic devices and storage media were seized during the search.