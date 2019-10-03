Man convicted in 2002 murder case arrested on drug charges after chase in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man convicted in a 2002 murder case has been arrested on drug charges after a chase in Tarboro, police said.

On September 29 around 2:30 a.m. Tarboro Police Department Sergeant Lee Bailey and members of his shift were conducting a motor vehicle checking station on Main Street near Dunbar Road.

Patrolman Darrin Harrell made contact with a driver operating a silver in color Ford Fusion.

While speaking with the driver and inspecting his license, Patrolman Harrell observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

When confronted about these observations, the driver fled the stop engaging the officers in a vehicle pursuit.

After approximately a five-mile pursuit, the driver lost control along N.C. Highway 122 near Dickens Road and struck a tree after which he was taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a semi-automatic handgun, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a tactical vest.

A query of the driver, identified as Sedrick Devon Williams, 38, of Scotland Neck, revealed that he had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in 2002.

As a precautionary measure due to minor injuries, Williams was transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital where he was treated and released.

Once released, Williams was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession of Cocaine

Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Williams was sent to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

The vehicle Williams was operating sustained heavy damage, but will be seized in accordance with North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” law.