Man crashes vehicle into mailboxes, gets arrested

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he crashed his vehicle into several mailboxes.

On October 18, the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received a call about a vehicle on Oakleaf Drive that crashed into several mailboxes.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop it.

The driver of the vehicle, James Holloway, 61, of Pine Knoll Shores, was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

– Driving while impaired

– Failure to maintain lane control

– Careless and reckless operation of a vehicle

– Possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Additional charges are pending as a result of the multiple incidents of property damage.