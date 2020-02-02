Man dies after crashing through fence in Greensboro, hitting parked vehicles, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 8)— A North Carolina man died Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Charles Henry Brown, 32, of Sophia, was driving his 2013 Dodge Charger north on U.S. 29 at 4:09 a.m.

The car ran off the road to the right, jumped a median and then crashed through a fence into parked vehicles at 1332 N. O’Henry Blvd.

Brown was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

