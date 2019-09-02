Man dies in Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras Village

A 61 year old Virginia man died in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore near Hatteras Village Sunday.

The water-related fatality occurred 1.5 miles north of Ramp 55 near Flambu Road, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials.

A bystander observed the swimmer in apparent distress and attempted rescue.

The bystander brought the 61 year old male visitor from Oak Hills, Virginia closer to shore where he was met by rescue personnel.

CPR efforts were initiated by rescue personnel. The CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, and Dare County Sheriff Officers responded to the incident.

The victim was not using a flotation device.

Cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.

A high risk of rip currents was forecast for most of the beaches along the Seashore today, and rip currents were observed in the area. A high risk of rip currents means that “wind and/or wave conditions support dangerous rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.”

This is the second water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.

There were five fatalities in 2018, seven in 2017, and eight in 2016.