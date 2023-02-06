GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he broke into a home while a couple slept.

Deputies got a call last Saturday just before 4 a.m. to a home on Joseph Place for a burglary. The homeowners said they were asleep and awoke to someone standing over their bed holding knives taken from their kitchen. The man fled from the home. Nobody was hurt and nothing was taken.

Deputies searched the area and found Juan Carlos Mancera Jr., 22, of Greenville. He was arrested at Bells Fork Road and Southridge Drive. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and a felony larceny charge. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and was released after posting the bond.

Investigators are asking anyone who may find a kitchen knife in the Bells Fork area to contact them because it could be evidence in the case. Mancera was also pushing a scooter at the time of his arrest. If you are missing a scooter, call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.