Man fires shot at deputy following home break-in attempt

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a deputy Tuesday night in Hubert.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted home break-in around 8 p.m. on West Meeting House Place.

A neighbor reportedly flagged down the deputy and suggested the suspect, 31-year-old Sean Victor Smith, was at a neighboring home on the street.

As the deputy approached the neighboring home, he saw Smith in the driveway. Smith then reportedly fired the shot at the officer.

After firing the black 9 mm handgun, he ran from the deputy. Smith was later arrested shortly after the incident.

He is now facing several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.