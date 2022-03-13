HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who barricaded himself inside a Carolina Forest home on Saturday was found dead inside the residence after it caught fire early Sunday morning, a SLED official said.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said agents have started an arson investigation. The home and two nearby buildings were damaged during the fire, which broke out just before midnight, authorities said.

The incident began before 1 p.m. Saturday when Horry County police responded to Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood of Carolina Forest. However, police did not confirm that it was a barricade situation until early Saturday evening. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

People were asked to avoid the area early Saturday, and nearby residents were evacuated amid a large police presence in the area during the day.

The standoff and negotiations with the man continued throughout the day and into the night on Saturday, Alphin said.

During that time, “the subject fired multiple rounds, including shooting at and destroying SLED equipment,” Alphin said. “SLED has no information that any law enforcement officer fired any rounds during the incident. “

Community members were allowed to return to their homes about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as public safety vehicles cleared the roadways. Police thanked the community members for their patience.

Earlier on Saturday, one person who said he lives nearby told News13 in an email that he and other people living on Redleaf Rose Drive had been evacuated from their homes by police. He said he saw at least eight police cruisers in the area, along with SWAT officers, fire trucks and ambulances.

Officials said it is standard procedure for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate incidents of this nature. No other information was immediately available.

