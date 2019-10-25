Man gets 15 years in federal prison for drug-related charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Duplin County source of meth has received 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that 33-year-old William Usher was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

On March 21, Usher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to the investigation, on July 11, 2017, Duplin County Narcotic Detectives served a search warrant on Usher’s residence in Duplin County.

Law enforcement found more than 125 grams of methamphetamine, $13,000 and 21 firearms.

Usher had previously sent a family member to Georgia to pick up to two kilograms of methamphetamine for distribution.

On November 7, 2017, Duplin County Detectives conducted a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Usher at his residence.

Following his arrest, detectives served a search warrant at the residence and found and an additional ounce of methamphetamine and a loaded .25 caliber handgun.

On February 6, 2018, Duplin County Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Usher and a passenger as they returned to Usher’s residence from picking up methamphetamine.

Detectives found a quantity of methamphetamine laying on the ground near the car.

According to law enforcement and information obtained during the investigation, between July 2017 and February 2018, Usher was responsible for the importation and distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine.

Usher’s sources of supply included a violent large-scale methamphetamine organization.

The case is part of an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation “Fall of the House of Usher” led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

It is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

The investigation is focused on national and international distribution of methamphetamine and firearms associated with this organization into southeastern North Carolina.

This case is also part of the Take-Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Wilmington Police Department conducted the investigation.