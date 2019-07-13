Man gets 20 years in box cutter attack on police officer

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder after attacking a police officer with a box cutter last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Free Lance-Star reports 25-year-old Joseph L. Jackson apologized during his sentencing Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, saying he couldn’t believe he had done “something like this.”

A prosecutor presented evidence that included footage from city police officer David Cabrera’s body camera. It showed Jackson barreling out of a house swinging a box cutter. Cabrera had been responding to a reported domestic dispute involving Jackson. He suffered wounds to his face and chest.

Prosecutor Justin Witt asked for a life sentence. Defense witnesses testified about Jackson’s alcohol and mental health issues, saying he needed treatment, not a long prison term.

