Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department said one man is hospitalized in Greenville, and another man is in jail, after a shooting that happened Saturday on Poplar Street.



New Bern police said at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center after Matthew Bornema, age 28, of New Bern, arrived there for treatment of a gunshot wound.



Bornema was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.



Officers discovered the victim had been shot while he was inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Poplar Street.



At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, New Bern Police officers and Craven County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricardo A. Gonzalez, age 21, of New Bern, on charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

Police said, at the time of this shooting, Gonzalez already had outstanding warrants from the Havelock Police Department for charges of Misdemeanor Larceny, Injury to Real Property, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Gonzalez is being held in the Craven County Detention Center on a $650,000 cash bond.