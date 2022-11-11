ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified.

Rocky Mount police said on Friday that the pedestrian, 49-year-old Lamar Gaddet was in the roadway at the time of the crash. The collision was reported at the intersection of N. Wesleyan and Sutters Creek boulevards at about 9 p.m.

The driver, who police identified as Herman Wilson, 62, was in a 2006 Town and Country van when he struck the victim while traveling northbound.

When officers arrived, Gaddet was dead at the scene, police said. Wilson did remain on the scene after the crash, police added.

The Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Rocky Mount police will continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.