Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in New Bern

One man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday in New Bern.

New Bern PD says 50 year old John Ruang Ve, of New Bern was walking with traffic traveling north on Glenburnie Rd. in New Bern when he was hit by a 2009 Buick Envoy.

The Buick was driven by 67 year old Alan Edwards.

It happened around 10:30pm Saturday night.

John Ruang Ve was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he’s listed in critical condition.

The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision.

If you have any information regarding the collision, please call Officer T. Johnson at (252) 672-4297.