GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 8) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:10 a.m., Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the road near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tr-Port Court and was reportedly hit by a 2014-2016 Subaru Forrester.

The driver did not remain at the scene, the release says.

A person passing by saw Cook in the road and alerted an officer.

The investigation is ongoing.